Vasilije Micic News: Set to play vs. Atlanta
Micic (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Micic logged 31 minutes in the loss to the Knicks on Friday, finishing with nine points, two rebounds and eight assists, and he's been upgraded to available after receiving a probable tag earlier Saturday. He could remain in the starting lineup for this matchup Saturday since the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (calf) and Tre Mann (back).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now