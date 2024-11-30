Fantasy Basketball
Vasilije Micic headshot

Vasilije Micic News: Set to play vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Micic (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Micic logged 31 minutes in the loss to the Knicks on Friday, finishing with nine points, two rebounds and eight assists, and he's been upgraded to available after receiving a probable tag earlier Saturday. He could remain in the starting lineup for this matchup Saturday since the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (calf) and Tre Mann (back).

