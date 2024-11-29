Vasilije Micic News: Sparks offensively in first start

Micic produced nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 99-98 loss to New York.

Micic earned his first starting nod Friday in place of LaMelo Ball (calf), leading all Hornets players in assists despite struggling a bit shooting the ball from the field. Micic, who concluded two dimes and one point shy of a double-double, set a new season high in assists while matching a season-best mark in points Friday.