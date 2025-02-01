Vasilije Micic News: Ties season high with 20 points

Micic posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

The 31-year-old point guard tied his season high in scoring while making his second straight start in place of LaMelo Ball (ankle), Micic has taken on a significant role in the Charlotte backcourt over the last five games, starting three of them and averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 boards and 2.2 threes in 29.8 minutes a contest as the Hornets juggle their rotation due to the absence of Cody Martin (abdomen).