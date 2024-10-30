Vasilije Micic News: Will play Wednesday
Micic (illness) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Micic will suit up for his fourth consecutive contest while the Hornets' backcourt continues to play without Brandon Miller (hip). Micic hasn't been the most reliable floor general, which stands in stark contrast to his European resume, but he will look to continue settling in against a Toronto squad lacking Scottie Barnes (eye) on Wednesday.
