Victor Wembanyama Injury: Confirmed out for Tuesday

Wembanyama (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

This is an expected update after the Spurs downgraded Wembanyama to doubtful on their injury report Monday. With Wembanyama sidelined, it's likely that Zach Collins will remain in the starting lineup. Collins finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 26 minutes against the Mavericks on Saturday.