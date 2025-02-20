Victor Wembanyama Injury: Deep vein thrombosis ends season

Wembanyama will not play for the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

According to Charania, the Spurs believe the blood clot is isolated. Still, it's a serious medical diagnosis, and the team will have Wembanyama sit out the remainder of the season for his safety and to get more information. Wembanyama's season ends with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals -- setting up as the league's Defensive Player of the Year. The Spurs will presumably fill in the center spot with a combination of Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jeremy Sochan, and Charles Bassey (knee). The organization may also make a move to pick up a free agent center.