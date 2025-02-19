Victor Wembanyama Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Wembanyama has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns due to an illness, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

After making his first All-Star appearance over the weekend, Wembanyama might not be able to get on the floor Thursday for the Spurs, which would be a significant blow for the squad against Phoenix. San Antonio may have to turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili, Bismack Biyombo and Jeremy Sochan to help shoulder the load in the paint.