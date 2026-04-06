Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Wembanyama won't return to Monday's game against the 76ers due to a left rib contusion, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. He'll finish with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 16 minutes.

Wembanyama exited to the locker room in the second quarter with what initially appeared to be an arm injury, but he returned to the hardwood shortly thereafter. However, the star big man didn't start the second half and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. Luke Kornet should help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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