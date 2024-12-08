Victor Wembanyama Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Wembanyama (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

After missing two straight games due to bilateral low back soreness, Wembanyama was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. However, now the superstar sophomore is expected to return to game action. Over his last five appearances, Wembanyama has averaged 25.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per game.