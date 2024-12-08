Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Wembanyama (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

After missing two straight games due to bilateral low back soreness, Wembanyama was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. However, now the superstar sophomore is expected to return to game action. Over his last five appearances, Wembanyama has averaged 25.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per game.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
