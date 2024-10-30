Victor Wembanyama Injury: Heads to locker room

Wembanyama exited Wednesday's game against the Thunder and went back to the locker room, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama was limping while walking to the locker room just minutes after falling to the floor. Specifics regarding the injuries are unknown. While he's absent, Zach Collins and Sandro Mamukelashvili could see more action. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they could opt to play it safe with the 20-year-old star.