Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Wembanyama went to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers with an apparent right arm injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Wembanyama went down in pain after looking to take an elbow from an opposing player, but he was quickly able to get up and walk to the locker room for further evaluation. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 30
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 30
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago