Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Wembanyama (face) went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Nets, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama got hit under his chin by Jalen Wilson on a rebound attempt midway through the third quarter which led to the former leaving for the locker room. Charles Bassey and Zach Collins are in line to see more playing time for as long as Wembanyama is sidelined.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
