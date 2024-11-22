Victor Wembanyama Injury: Iffy for Saturday vs. GS
Wembanyama (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Wembanyama is in danger of missing his fourth straight game due to a right knee contusion. If the 20-year-old big man is ruled out, Zach Collins will likely continue to receive the starting nod with Charles Bassey seeing an uptick in playing time off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now