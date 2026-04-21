Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 5:55pm

Wembanyama exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against Portland due to an apparent facial injury, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama fell face-first onto the court and ran back to the locker room with 8:57 remaining in the second quarter. Luke Kornet will likely help pick up the slack while Wembanyama is sidelined. The star big man can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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