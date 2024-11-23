Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Now expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Wembanyama (knee) is deemed probable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Wembanyama has been upgraded from questionable to probable Saturday after missing San Antonio's last three outings due to a right knee injury. If the star big man is further upgraded to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Zach Collins.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now