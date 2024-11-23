Victor Wembanyama Injury: Now expected to play Saturday
Wembanyama (knee) is deemed probable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Wembanyama has been upgraded from questionable to probable Saturday after missing San Antonio's last three outings due to a right knee injury. If the star big man is further upgraded to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Zach Collins.
