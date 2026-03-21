Victor Wembanyama Injury: Nursing right ankle injury
Wembanyama is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness.
Wembanyama may have picked up the injury during the Spurs' 101-100 win over the Suns on Thursday, when he played 35 minutes and finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. Luke Kornet would be the top candidate to enter San Antonio's starting lineup if Wembanyama is unable to play against Indiana.
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