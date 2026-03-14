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Victor Wembanyama Injury: Optimism to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said that he's optimistic that Wembanyama (ankle) will play against the Hornets on Saturday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Wembanyama was unable to play against the Nuggets on Thursday due to a right ankle injury. The third-year phenom can be considered a game-time decision for Saturday's contest, and if he can't play, he'll likely be available for Monday's game against the Clippers. If Wembanyama is ruled out, then Luke Kornet would likely remain in the Spurs' starting lineup.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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