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Victor Wembanyama Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 3:36pm

Wembanyama (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against Denver, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama returned from a one-game absence for Friday's 139-120 win over the Mavericks. However, since he reached the 65-game threshold for awards eligibility, he can take the night off to rest up for the postseason. With Luke Kornet (shoulder) also out, Mason Plumlee or Kelly Olynyk could get the start at the five.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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