Victor Wembanyama Injury: Questionable for Friday
Wembanyama (ribs) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama suffered a left rib contusion during Monday's game against the 76ers and then sat out of Wednesday's matchup with Portland. However, it appears he'll have a chance to take the court Friday night after being upgraded to questionable. The Spurs will likely monitor the star center closely leading up to tipoff before providing an update on his availability.
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