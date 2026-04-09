Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Wembanyama (ribs) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama suffered a left rib contusion during Monday's game against the 76ers and then sat out of Wednesday's matchup with Portland. However, it appears he'll have a chance to take the court Friday night after being upgraded to questionable. The Spurs will likely monitor the star center closely leading up to tipoff before providing an update on his availability.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago