Victor Wembanyama Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Wembanyama (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Although Wembanyama has already reached the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards thanks to his appearance in the NBA Cup title game, he could still suit up in San Antonio's regular-season finale. The star big man would likely be limited if he's cleared to suit up, as he's still dealing with left ribcage soreness after sustaining a rib contusion in Monday's win over the 76ers.