Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Wembanyama (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Although Wembanyama has already reached the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards thanks to his appearance in the NBA Cup title game, he could still suit up in San Antonio's regular-season finale. The star big man would likely be limited if he's cleared to suit up, as he's still dealing with left ribcage soreness after sustaining a rib contusion in Monday's win over the 76ers.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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