The Spurs continue to ease Wembanyama back to a full workload following a 12-game absence due to a left calf strain and could hold him out of Tuesday's contest. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out, Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk are candidates for increased minutes. Wembanyama has played in four regular-season games since the extended absence but has yet to log more than 21 minutes in any of them, averaging 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 blocks in 20.0 minutes per tilt over that stretch.