Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Questionable to face Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Wembanyama (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama was added to Saturday's injury report due to an illness, and he wasn't able to progress in his recovery enough to play in the Spurs' loss to the Heat. Charles Bassey would be in line to make a second straight start if Wembanyama is not cleared to play Monday.

