Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Wembanyama will not play Thursday versus Chicago due to lower back soreness, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Wembanyama's next opportunity to take the court comes in short order as San Antonio closes a back-to-back set Friday versus Sacramento. Thursday will mark Wembanyama's fourth missed contest of the season. More minutes should be available for Charles Bassey and Zach Collins.
