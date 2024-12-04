Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 3:16pm

Wembanyama will not play Thursday versus Chicago due to lower back soreness, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wembanyama's next opportunity to take the court comes in short order as San Antonio closes a back-to-back set Friday versus Sacramento. Thursday will mark Wembanyama's fourth missed contest of the season. More minutes should be available for Charles Bassey and Zach Collins.

