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Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:25am

Wembanyama (ribs) is out for Wednesday's game against Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

No surprise here, as Wembanyama was previously listed as doubtful. Although he's sitting out Wednesday, the Spurs are hopeful to have him back in the lineup Friday against Dallas. Luke Kornet will have plenty of streaming appeal for Wednesday's matchup.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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