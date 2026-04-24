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Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:13pm

Wembanyama (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Wembanyama sustained a concussion in Tuesday's Game 2 loss and will be held out of Friday's contest after going through San Antonio's morning shootaround. The star big man's next chance to play will come in Portland on Sunday. With Wembanyama out, Luke Kornet will likely get the starting nod, while Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes could also see increased burn.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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