Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out Friday vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 4:51pm

Wembanyama (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama will be sidelined for a second straight game due to bilateral low back soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Pelicans. Jeremy Sochan started at center against the Bulls on Thursday, but he will come off the bench as Zach Collins gets the start Friday due to Wembanyama's injury.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
