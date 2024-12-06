Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out Friday vs. Sacramento

Wembanyama (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama will be sidelined for a second straight game due to bilateral low back soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Pelicans. Jeremy Sochan started at center against the Bulls on Thursday, but he will come off the bench as Zach Collins gets the start Friday due to Wembanyama's injury.