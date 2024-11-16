Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Wembanyama (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Wembanyama tallied a team-high 28 points and 14 rebounds in the Spurs' 120-115 loss to the Lakers on Friday. However, he may have suffered a right knee contusion in the process, which is serious enough for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick to be sidelined Saturday for the first time this season. Zach Collins will get the start at center in place of Wembanyama, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.