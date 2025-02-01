Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. Heat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 4:50pm

Wembanyama (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, and it appears serious enough for him to be sidelined for Saturday's contest. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and Zach Collins are all candidates to start at center and see additional playing time due to Wembanyama's absence.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now