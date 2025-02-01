Victor Wembanyama Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. Heat

Wembanyama (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, and it appears serious enough for him to be sidelined for Saturday's contest. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and Zach Collins are all candidates to start at center and see additional playing time due to Wembanyama's absence.