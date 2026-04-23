Victor Wembanyama Injury: Tagged questionable for Game 3
Wembanyama (concussion) is questionable for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Wembanyama suffered a concussion during Wednesday's Game 2, which forced him to exit in the second quarter. However, he was cleared to travel with the team to Portland ahead of Game 3 and will have an opportunity to clear the league's concussion protocol prior to tipoff. The Spurs should have more clarity on his availability as game time nears.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
-
General NBA Article
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games2 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More