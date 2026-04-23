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Victor Wembanyama Injury: Tagged questionable for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Wembanyama (concussion) is questionable for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Wembanyama suffered a concussion during Wednesday's Game 2, which forced him to exit in the second quarter. However, he was cleared to travel with the team to Portland ahead of Game 3 and will have an opportunity to clear the league's concussion protocol prior to tipoff. The Spurs should have more clarity on his availability as game time nears.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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