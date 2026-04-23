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Victor Wembanyama Injury: Traveling for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 9:26am

Wembanyama (concussion) will travel with the Spurs ahead of Friday's Game 3 in Portland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Wembanyama was diagnosed with a concussion Tuesday, and his status for Game 3 remains in the air. He was spotted at practice Thursday, but he was off to the side getting some light shots up on his own. More clarity will likely be known Thursday evening.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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