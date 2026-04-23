Victor Wembanyama Injury: Traveling for Game 3
Wembanyama (concussion) will travel with the Spurs ahead of Friday's Game 3 in Portland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Wembanyama was diagnosed with a concussion Tuesday, and his status for Game 3 remains in the air. He was spotted at practice Thursday, but he was off to the side getting some light shots up on his own. More clarity will likely be known Thursday evening.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
-
General NBA Article
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games2 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More