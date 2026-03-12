Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: True game-time decision Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 10:14am

Wembanyama, who's listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver due to right ankle soreness, is a "true 50/50" after participating in San Antonio's morning shootaround, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Tynan notes that it was a light shootaround, with no up-and-down court time, but Wembanyama participated during the portion of practice open to the media. Despite being active Thursday morning, the superstar's status for the evening tilt against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set after blowing out the Rockets on Wednesday, remains up in the air. If Wembanyama doesn't suit up, it would be his first absence since missing two consecutive contests at the beginning of January due to left calf soreness. He's missed 14 games this season and would be ineligible for season-long awards if that reaches 18.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
