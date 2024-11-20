Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Wembanyama (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Wembanyama will miss a third consecutive contest Tuesday, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return. That said, the injury continues to be labeled as a knee contusion, so it shouldn't keep the star big man sidelined for the long term. Zach Collins should remain in the starting lineup with Wembanyama out, and the Frenchman's next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now