Victor Wembanyama Injury: Won't play Thursday

Wembanyama (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Wembanyama will miss a third consecutive contest Tuesday, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return. That said, the injury continues to be labeled as a knee contusion, so it shouldn't keep the star big man sidelined for the long term. Zach Collins should remain in the starting lineup with Wembanyama out, and the Frenchman's next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Saturday.