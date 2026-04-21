Victor Wembanyama Injury: Won't return Tuesday
Wembanyama is in the league's concussion protocol and won't return to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. He'll finish with five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 12 minutes.
Wembanyama fell face-first onto the court early in the second quarter and stayed down for an extended period before running to the locker room. The star big man's next chance to play will come in Game 3 on Friday in Portland. Luke Kornet will likely see increased playing time for as long as Wembanyama is out.
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