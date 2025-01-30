Victor Wembanyama News: All-around performance in loss

Wembanyama logged 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Clippers.

Wembanyama's team-high 12 rebounds helped him record his sixth straight double-double Wednesday. The 20-year-old phenom has recorded at least one block in all 39 appearances this season while tallying at least three swats in 29 outings. Wembanya has also increased his three-point percentage from 32.5 percent as a rookie to 35.5 percent in 2024-25.