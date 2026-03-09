Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Another dominant performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wembanyama chipped in 29 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 victory over the Rockets.

It's easy to run out of adjectives to state how good Wembanyama has been of late, as the star big man continues to fill the stat sheet every time he steps on the court while thriving in several categories at the same time. This win over the Rockets was the third straight game in which Wembanyama recorded at least 27 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. He's averaging 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 4.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game since the All-Star break.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
