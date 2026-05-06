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Victor Wembanyama News: Another Strong showing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Wembanyama finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 133-95 win over Minnesota in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Wembanyama had an 11-point, 15-rebound, 12-block triple-double in Game 1 on Monday night. However, with the Spurs building a commanding lead early in this contest, the 22-year-old was only needed for 26 minutes before he got to call it a night. With the series knotted at one game each, both clubs will head to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday night.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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