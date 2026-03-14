Victor Wembanyama News: Available for Saturday
Wembanyama (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.
Wembanyama is officially cleared to play this afternoon after missing Thursday's loss to Denver with right ankle soreness. While Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson remained optimistic throughout the week, the star center's status was technically a game-time decision until he completed his pregame routine. Before the one-game absence, Wembanyama had been on an absolute tear, averaging 33.3 points per game over his last four outings, well above his season average of 24.2.
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