Wembanyama hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a left calf strain, though he'll return from a 12-game absence in Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals matchup. While the star big man is expected to face restrictions in his first game back following the extended absence, his return will likely mean fewer minutes for Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk. Wembanyama has appeared in 12 regular-season games thus far, during which he has averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest.