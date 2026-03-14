Victor Wembanyama News: Available Saturday

Wembanyama (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama has officially been cleared to play this afternoon after missing Thursday's loss to Denver with right ankle soreness. While Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson remained optimistic Wembanyama would be cleared to play, the star center's status was technically a game-time decision until he completed his pregame routine. Before the one-game absence, Wembanyama had been on an absolute tear, averaging 33.3 points per game over his last four outings, which is well above his season average of 24.2 points.