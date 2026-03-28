Victor Wembanyama News: Big double-double in Saturday's win
Wembanyama logged 23 points (7-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 127-95 victory over the Bucks.
His performance got overshadowed by Stephon Castle's fourth triple-double of the season, but Wembanyama led the Spurs in scoring on the afternoon while delivering his 38th double-double. The third-year superstar has pulled down 15 boards in three straight games and at least 12 in six of his last eight contests, averaging 24.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.5 blocks, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch.
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