Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Blocks nine shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 10:19am

Wembanyama chipped in 24 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, nine blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Wembanyama's jumpshot was woefully off, but he still managed a relatively efficient scoring night through dunks and easy lay-ins around the basket. The bigger story was his nine blocks. Wembanyama looked every bit like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and he's up to 3.9 blocks per game. Once his jumper starts to fall, he seems primed to exceed the 21.4 points per game he averaged last year. On a positive note offensively, he's shooting 93.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now