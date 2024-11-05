Victor Wembanyama News: Blocks nine shots in loss

Wembanyama chipped in 24 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, nine blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Wembanyama's jumpshot was woefully off, but he still managed a relatively efficient scoring night through dunks and easy lay-ins around the basket. The bigger story was his nine blocks. Wembanyama looked every bit like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and he's up to 3.9 blocks per game. Once his jumper starts to fall, he seems primed to exceed the 21.4 points per game he averaged last year. On a positive note offensively, he's shooting 93.1 percent from the charity stripe.