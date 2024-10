Wembanyama (undisclosed) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Wembanyama temporarily exited Wednesday's contest, but he's returned to the game after a brief trip to the locker room. He's averaged 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 31.3 minutes during the Spurs' first three games this season.