Victor Wembanyama News: Cleared for Game 4

Wembanyama (concussion) is available for Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama entered the league's concussion protocol following the Spurs' Game 2 loss. He was unavailable to play in Game 3 on Friday, but the superstar center has progressed enough in his recovery to play in Game 4 on Sunday, and his return will result in Luke Kornet reverting to a bench role. In Game 1 on April 19, Wembanyama played 33 minutes and finished with 33 points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks.