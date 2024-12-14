Victor Wembanyama News: Clutch in Friday's win
Wembanyama notched 28 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over the Trail Blazers.
The second-year phenom sealed the win by sinking a pair of free throws with just 2.1 seconds left on the clock, breaking a 116-116 tie. Wembanyama is playing through some nagging injuries right now, and while it didn't affect his offensive output, he did fail to record double-digit rebounds for the first time since Nov. 26. On the season, Wembanyama's averaging 23.8 points, 10.2 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.3 blocks, 3.1 threes and 1.2 steals.
