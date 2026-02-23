Victor Wembanyama News: Delivers another stellar showing
Wembanyama registered 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-103 win over the Pistons.
Wembanyama struggled with Detroit's physicality at times on the offensive end, as he appeared to be more concerned about drawing fouls rather than focusing on finishing at the basket. However, he still managed to reach the 20-point threshold despite hitting only six attempts from the field. Wembanyama was far more impressive in other areas, as he secured his best rebounding performance since Oct. 30 and dominated as a rim protector.
