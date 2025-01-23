Victor Wembanyama News: Does it all in 30-10 double-double

Wembanyama posted 30 points (13-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 140-110 win over the Pacers.

Wembanyama shined Thursday in front of his hometown crowd in France, leading all players in the contest in scoring, rebounds and blocks while handing out the second-highest assist total among Bucks players in a double-double performance. Wembanyama posted his 12th outing of the season with five or more blocks while recording at least 30 points and 10 boards in five contests.