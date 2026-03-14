Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Dominates again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Wembanyama chipped in 32 points (13-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over Charlotte.

Wembanyama returned after a one-game absence as a result of a minor ankle concern, dominating on both ends of the floor yet again. The third-year phenom continues to string together an array of personal highlights and has been the best player in fantasy over the past month. In 12 games during that span, he has averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 4.2 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers, all while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the line.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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