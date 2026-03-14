Victor Wembanyama News: Dominates again in win
Wembanyama chipped in 32 points (13-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over Charlotte.
Wembanyama returned after a one-game absence as a result of a minor ankle concern, dominating on both ends of the floor yet again. The third-year phenom continues to string together an array of personal highlights and has been the best player in fantasy over the past month. In 12 games during that span, he has averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 4.2 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers, all while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff AddsYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More