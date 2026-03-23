Victor Wembanyama News: Double-double in win

Wembanyama accumulated 26 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 136-111 victory over the Heat.

Wembanyama turned in a strong performance, recording his fourth double-double in the past six contests while also rejecting five shots for the second straight game. On the year, the center has recorded 36 double-doubles and blocked five-plus shots 15 times, both remarkable marks for one of the NBA's brightest young stars.