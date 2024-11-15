Victor Wembanyama News: Double-double vs. Lakers

Wembanyama tallied 28 points (12-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steals over 34 minutes in Friday's 120-115 loss to the Lakers.

Wembanyama registered his fifth double-double of the season Friday, and he has logged at least two blocks in 12 of 13 regular-season games to start the 2024-25 campaign. Since the start of November, Wembanyama is averaging 25.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.5 steals over 31.9 minutes per game.