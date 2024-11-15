Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Double-double vs. Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Wembanyama tallied 28 points (12-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steals over 34 minutes in Friday's 120-115 loss to the Lakers.

Wembanyama registered his fifth double-double of the season Friday, and he has logged at least two blocks in 12 of 13 regular-season games to start the 2024-25 campaign. Since the start of November, Wembanyama is averaging 25.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.5 steals over 31.9 minutes per game.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
