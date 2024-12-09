Victor Wembanyama News: Double-doubles after injury scare

Wembanyama notched 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 win over the Pelicans.

Wembanyama entered the game with an injury tag, and the back ailment flared back up in his return, forcing him to leave the game early in the first quarter. He returned to the floor in the second quarter and turned San Antonio's slight deficit into a massive lead by halftime. The Spurs will enjoy a significant break this week, which will give Wembanyama plenty of time to rest his back.